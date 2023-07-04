Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.