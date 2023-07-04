Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

