Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.