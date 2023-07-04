Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

