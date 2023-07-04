Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.