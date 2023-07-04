Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

