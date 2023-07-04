Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

