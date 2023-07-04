Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $203.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

