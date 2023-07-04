Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76,384 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,384 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

