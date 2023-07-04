Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter.

FTXN opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

