Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.3 %

CYTK stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,953 shares of company stock worth $3,057,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

