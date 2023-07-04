Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,227. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

