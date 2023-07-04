DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.50

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $8,552.92 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.47222317 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,934.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

