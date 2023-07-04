Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 382,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,483. The stock has a market cap of $879.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

