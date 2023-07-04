Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,687 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after buying an additional 507,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

