Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MOAT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,722 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

