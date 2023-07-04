Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

