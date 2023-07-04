Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $337,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

Prothena stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,058. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.