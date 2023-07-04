Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target to GBX 610

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 610 ($7.74) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.17) to GBX 620 ($7.87) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.00.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

