Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
