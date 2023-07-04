Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

