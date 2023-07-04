Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.