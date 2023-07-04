DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 676,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Stories

