Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Update

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 113,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.