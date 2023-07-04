Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Discovery has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

