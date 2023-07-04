Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Discovery has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Discovery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.