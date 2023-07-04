Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

DPMLF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,240. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.83 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

