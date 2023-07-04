Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,848. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.57.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

