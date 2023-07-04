Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Autodesk stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.70. 818,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

