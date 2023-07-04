Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,728. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

