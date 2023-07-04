Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 970 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 2,756,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,660. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

