Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

