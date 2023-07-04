Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,751 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

