Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 874 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.