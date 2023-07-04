Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.63. 740,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

