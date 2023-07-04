Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

EVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,336. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 772,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 125,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

