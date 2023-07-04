Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 66,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,860. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

