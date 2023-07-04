Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

