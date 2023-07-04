eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.59.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

