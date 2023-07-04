Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent Purchases 14,000 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Free Report) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($24,876.25).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 139.60 ($1.77). 283,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,664. The company has a market capitalization of £543.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 135.20 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.72).

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

(Free Report)

See Also

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.