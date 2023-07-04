EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

