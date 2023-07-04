Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $47,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.48. 754,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

