Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

