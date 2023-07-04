ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.02 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ELIS has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $94.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,790.78 or 1.00031411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0890165 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,621.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

