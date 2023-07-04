Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,009.0 days.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

