Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,068. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

