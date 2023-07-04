ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.60.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences

In other news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $122,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.