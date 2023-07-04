Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
