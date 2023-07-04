Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

