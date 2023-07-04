Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 5.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 1,650,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

