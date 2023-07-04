Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 3rd (ALOT, CVI, DNN, EXC, FAST, HD, HIVE, LDOS, MTDR, PSTG)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 3rd:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.