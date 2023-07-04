Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 3rd (ALOT, CVI, DNN, EXC, FAST, HD, HIVE, LDOS, MTDR, PSTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 3rd:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

