ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $778.60 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $778.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,919.07 or 1.00052586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01109605 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,186.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

